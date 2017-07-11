Two women sentenced for their part in 2016 home invasion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two of the five people arrested and charged in a 2016 home invasion incident were sentenced Tuesday.

Angel Young was sentenced to nine years with five years and 11 months suspended. Young pleaded guilty to a gun charge, conspiracy and robbery in connection to a July 2016 home invasion.

Young was arrested along with Rashawn Stanley, Isaiah Thomas Marks and Jenna Lee Wilson. A juvenile who was later convicted as an adult, Keshuan Trower, was also arrested, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Police said at the time that the suspects entered a home on Prince Andrew Lane, threatened the victim with a gun and stole electronics. The suspects ran off afterwards, but were all apprehended after police searched the area, using a K-9 to track them.

No one was injured in the incident.

Wilson entered a guilty plea on a conspiracy charge Tuesday. She was sentenced to two years behind bars with two years suspended.

Stanley was found guilty of statutory burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary during a July 5 bench trial.