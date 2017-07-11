Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son told a person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: “If it’s what you say I love it.”

Donald Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

Trump Jr. says in a statement that he released the exchanges “in order to be totally transparent.”

The Trump Organization confirmed the authenticity of the posts.