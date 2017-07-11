Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, announces that the family's company is launching a new hotel chain inspired by his and brother Eric's Trump's travels with their father's campaign at Trump Tower in New York. Trump Jr. shared a video on July 8, 2017, of an edited clip of the 1986 military thriller “Top Gun” in which President Donald Trump’s face is superimposed over Tom Cruise’s character as he shoots down a Russian jet with a CNN logo on it. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son told a person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: “If it’s what you say I love it.”

Donald Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

Trump Jr. says in a statement that he released the exchanges “in order to be totally transparent.”

The Trump Organization confirmed the authenticity of the posts.