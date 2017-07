CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for three people who stole $250 worth of razor blades in Chesapeake.

It happened on July 1 at a pharmacy in the 1400 block of Cedar Road.

The suspects took off in a silver Nissan Altima, according to police.

If you recognize these suspects or know anything about this theft, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.