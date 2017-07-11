Special Report: Know Your Zone

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Now that hurricane season is here — it’s important to “know your zone.”

Virginia recently released a new flood evacuation map.

The new map is designed to make it easier for you to know if you need to leave during an approaching hurricane.

State officials also hope it will cut down on traffic congestion in the event of an evacuation. They used the most up-to-date engineering data that took three years to develop.

10 On Your Side spoke with the state’s top emergency manager about why this new map is needed.

“We had an exercise three years ago that simply we failed,” said Jeff Stern, Virginia’s emergency management coordinator. “We realized one of the key things that was reducing our ability to be prepared for hurricanes was that every local jurisdiction had their own way of developing evacuation zones.”

Stern says now all cities will be speaking the same language and it’s an easy one for you to learn.

