Smart device makes domestic violence call in New Mexico

TIJERAS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say they were alerted to a potentially deadly domestic violence situation thanks to voice-activated smart technology.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detailed the case Monday, saying a woman had been threatened and hit in the face with a handgun.

Deputies believe a voice-activated smart device triggered a 911 call after the suspect asked the woman if she had called the sheriff.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Felicia Romero said the woman can be heard saying in the 911 recording: “Alexa, call 911.” But Romero acknowledged that she’s not sure what device might have been used.

Amazon recently began offering a calling and messaging service but only between Echo and Alexa app users. Google announced in May its own hands-free calling feature, but it’s not available yet.