Shoppers score deals, mementos at General Assembly building surplus sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, the General Assembly building was filled people people trying to score some deals and keepsakes.

The Commonwealth held a surplus sale before the building is torn down to make room for a new one.

Alisa Willoughby was eager to do some shopping.

“I love a good sale. I’m excited when it’s a garage or estate sale,” she said. “Good bargains to find.”

So Tuesday’s sale was like a dream for her — 11 floors to scope out, sort through and things to stack up.

“This is all history that’s going out to restart all over again,” she said.

For some shoppers, it was about preserving memories.

Camille Dundon was a page with the House of Delegates.

“I’ve been on and off crying up and down the floors,” she said. “It’s not only that I don’t work here anymore. It’s going to be gone, so this is my last time coming here.”

She was able to purchase some memories to bring home with her, including a telephone from the page room.

Caleb Capaz also found an item or two from his time spent in the building.

“I used to be an intern on the seventh floor for Delegate Simon, so I thought I would come get something,” he said.

Dennis Gammon and his wife Melinda took home some artwork they plan to give to their son for Christmas.

It’s a photo of VMI cadets in Williamsburg during Tim Kaine’s gubernatorial inauguration.

“He’s in that picture somewhere,” Gammon said of his son.

Net proceeds from the big sale will to to the Virginia Capitol Foundation for restoration and preservation of the Capitol and Capitol Square.