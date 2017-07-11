RIR rebrands as ‘Richmond Raceway,’ announces $30M renovation project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Raceway has officially rebranded as Richmond Raceway.

Officials made the announcement Tuesday morning saying the change “reflects a bold brand identity to forge a greater connection to the local roots of racing in RVA and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The new Richmond Raceway brand identity has a simplified color palette of red and black.

“The new Richmond Raceway brand identity represents the bold, bright future of the track while recognizing our historic legacy in motorsports,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “When fans come to the track for our iconic racing experience, they will know they are part of the fabric of the greater Richmond region.”

International Speedway Corporation President Lesa France Kennedy says the ISC will spend $30 million to upgrade the tracks. The renovation project will include a better fan experience such as a rooftop club in the infield and a new media center.

Bickmeier says reimagining the track is “like putting together a 1000-acre puzzle” and the 2018 April race will be “kind of in a construction zone.”

The new design will accommodate 8,800 fans in the infield and the fan zones in the infield will be open during the race.

Gov. McAuliffe says the Commonwealth of Virginia is contributing $150,000 to the renovation project. According to McAuliffe, the track has an economic impact in the area of $467 million per year.

The ribbon cutting for the new track will be in September 2018.