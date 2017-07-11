Police seek answers months after man’s Newport News shooting death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for answers nearly three months after a man was gunned down in Newport News.

At 5:51 p.m. on April 22, officers were called to a shooting near 661 Ridley Circle. When police got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Charles Albert Carroll III with a gunshot wound to the head.

Carroll was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.

Police say in the midst of the shooting, a man was seen running away from Ridley Circle and 16th Street. According to police, he was a tall, lanky black male with thin hair. Police say he was wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants.

Investigators found suspected marijuana and cocaine at the scene of the shooting. Carroll also had an empty holster on his waist.

Family said Carroll carried a handgun for protection. That gun has not been found.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.