NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are looking for a man who used stolen bank account information to make purchases totaling to over $10,000.

Officials say that on June 22, someone reported their banking account information had been compromised after finding fraudulent charges on their account. This reportedly included charges from a local ATM, Kroger and Walmart.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.