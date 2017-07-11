Police chief discusses crime at Norfolk City Council meeting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk police chief discussed crime at a city council meeting Tuesday.

Police Chief Larry Boone announced homicides are down 40 percent, rape is down 20 percent and robbery is down 22 percent.

The chief also said 54 fewer people were shot from the same period last year.

Chief Boone credits recent changes for those numbers, including following up on all gunshot calls and strengthening the department’s gang suppression unit.

The chief’s announcement comes as Norfolk starts July with six shootings, including one Tuesday night on East Brambleton Avenue.