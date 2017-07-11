New details emerge about night Chesapeake man admitted to killing parents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The brother of a man accused of killing his parents is asking a judge not to let the suspect receive any inheritance.

According to police, Steven Julian admitted to killing his parents, Clark and Sally, on the night of April 9.

10 On Your Side found out, three weeks later, Steven’s older brother Alex filed a notice in court asking a circuit court judge to deem Steven a “slayer.” By state statute, a slayer is not entitled to benefit from the death or deaths that person caused.

At the end of June, Alex’s attorney filed a motion for default judgement, stating that his brother never responded to the initial complaint.

Steven Julian is accused of shooting both his parents at their home on Emberhill Lane and then driving to his aunt and uncle’s home and threatening to kill them.

Alex Julian’s filing claims Steven shot their mother in the kitchen by placing a handgun to her head, and that he “pursued” his father into a bedroom where he shot him in the forehead at close range. They both died instantly.

Steven Julian is due back in court in October for a preliminary hearing in the murder case.