Motions hearing set for Navy SEAL facing child pornography charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motions hearing was set to take place Tuesday for a Navy SEAL who is facing child pornography charges.

U.S. Marshals arrested Gregory Seerden in San Diego back in March.

The charges stemmed from evidence NCIS recovered while looking into a report Seerden sexually assaulted a woman at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Seerden, a member of SEAL Team 1, is accused of videotaping himself performing sexual acts on a young girl who was sleeping.

Court documents from March show investigators found 78 images — including the above videos — of suspected child pornography on Seerden’s phone. The images were seized when he was interviewed at the base.

Some of the photos seized reportedly showed Seerden sitting on a bed with two young girls and two young boys, reading a children’s book. One of the girls was later identified as the same girl from the videos.

The documents allege a relative of Seerden posted a family photo to Facebook on Jan. 4 with a caption reading, “enjoyed an awesome weekend with my (relative).”

Other images reviewed from the phone reportedly indicated the girl is likely related to Seerden.

Seerden pleaded not guilty in May to possession of child pornography.

Look for updates on Tuesday’s hearing from 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne later today.