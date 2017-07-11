Naval Station Norfolk hosting centennial air show this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk is continuing to celebrate its 100th birthday this weekend with an air show at Chambers Field.

Officials say the show is themed “100 Years of Chambers Field” and will feature the “pride and heritage” of naval aviation at the base.

Numerous aircraft will take to the skies Saturday, including the Grumman Wildcat, the Douglas Skyraider and the PBY Catalina.

There will also be live shows from the Lima Lima Flight Team, Prowlers of the Pacific and the Black Daggers parachute team.

Admission to Saturday’s show is free and open to the public. Gates 3 and 4 to the base will open at 10 a.m.

The show will be the first at Chambers Field since 2002.