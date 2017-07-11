Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Public Works crews are set to conduct mosquito spraying Tuesday evening near several Hampton streets.

Public Works said in a press release that the city plans to use trucks to spray ultra-low volume areas.

Crews will spray around Thomas Street, Rip Rap Road, Freeman Drive, Grist Mill and the Phoebus area.

Sprayed neighborhoods are chosen based on mosquito populations and 3-1-1 requests made by citizens.

For more information on mosquito control or to submit a request, dial 311 or call the 3-1-1 customer call center at 757-727-8311.