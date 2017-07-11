Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Mosquito Control Division will conduct mosquito spraying on Tuesday and Wednesday in multiple Portsmouth neighborhoods.

Officials said in a press release that the city will use trucks to spray multiple areas beginning at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday evening, mosquito control will spray in Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, Southampton, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores, Truxtun, Highland Biltmore, Bide-A-Wee, Loxley Place, Fairview Heights and Cradock.

On Wednesday, crews will spray Cavalier Manor and Crystal Lake.

The city advises those with allergies in the affected areas to stay indoors, and warns beekeepers to keep bees covered during this time.