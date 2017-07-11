Man wanted for larceny in Kitty Hawk

(Photo courtesy Kitty Hawk Police Department)

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Kitty Hawk Police Department is looking for a man who stole from a local business.

Officials are looking for Billy Jack Quidley, of Buxton.

If you know his whereabouts, contact the police department at  252-261-3895.