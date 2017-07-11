Man taken into custody after 3-hour standoff in Southern Shores

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday night following a barricade situation in Southern Shores.

Police say they received a report that a man tried to shoot another man at 14 Wild Pony Lane. Officers responded and tried to make contact with the suspect, identified as 62-year-old James Widmer, who refused to come out of the house unarmed.

After several attempts by phone and megaphone to speak with Widmer, police requested assistance from the Dare County Sheriff’s Department, Duck police, Kitty Hawk police and Nags Head police.

After a three-hour standoff, Widmer surrendered and came out of the home unarmed. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police say they are still investigating this situation and charges are pending.

