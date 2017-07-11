Man pleads guilty to murder in girlfriend’s fatal stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend to death last year in Virginia Beach.

Prosecutors say Wesley Brooks pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder.

Court documents say on June 6, 2016, Brooks was with May Joyce Washington-Brown, 61. The two visited friends in the late afternoon, and then drove back to their home on Jonathan Court. After getting to the home, Brooks attacked Washington-Brown, stabbing her repeatedly with a kitchen knife, according to court documents.

The documents say Washington-Brown’s brother arrived at the home during the attack. He reportedly heard his sister screaming his name and when he went inside the residence, he saw Washington-Brown on her back on the living room floor. The brother also saw Brooks on top of Washington-Brown, stabbing her with the knife, according to court paperwork. The brother struggled to pull Brooks off of his sister. He ended up being knocked to the ground and Brooks walked out of the home, still holding the knife.

Police arrived on scene and found Brooks in the doorway with the knife in hand. Brooks then ran inside the home, court documents say, and used Washington-Brown’s brother as a human shield. The brother eventually broke free from Brooks and ran outside. An officer at the scene urged Brooks to drop the knife. He complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Washington-Brown’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. Her cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the torso.