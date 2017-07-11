Man accused of sexually assaulting W&M student pleads not guilty

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a William & Mary student appeared in court Tuesday.

Fifty-year-old Jerome White, of James City County, is charged with rape.

Williamburg police say an officer saw a female walking with an older man on Scotland Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2016. Police say it appeared suspicious. The man walked away as the officer approached them, leaving the student alone. The officer escorted her back home, and police said she did not make any statements at that time about a sexual assault. Later, police said she reported that she was sexually assaulted before the officer’s intervention.

White pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. He was denied bond and had a jury trial date set for Sept. 27.