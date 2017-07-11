Langley Air Force Base conducting emergency response training

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Langley Air Force Base is conducting training Tuesday.

The exercise will test the base’s response to emergency incident or accident.

Officials say they expect the training to impact base operations only minimally. Nearby residents may see an increased presence of emergency activity.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis social media will likely broadcast alerts associated with the exercise. These will be followed by “Exercise Exercise Exercise,” and should not be taken as a real-world event.