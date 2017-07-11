In the Kitchen: Ocean View Crab and Seafood Feast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the 26th Annual Ocean View Crab and Seafood festival kicks off on Saturday, a very well known chef will be steaming and frying the best the ocean has to offer. Johnny Graham of Graham and Rollins Seafood Market previewed what’s for dinner and Sherry Cole talked about what else you won’t want to miss at this year’s beach party.

26th Annual Ocean View Crab & Seafood Festival

Saturday – Noon to 7 p.m.

Ocean View Beach Park

Graham & Rollins Seafood Market

GrahamAndRollins.com

(757) 750-1913

