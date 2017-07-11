Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.

The accident happened near the intersection of Buckner Boulevard and Holland Road at 9:23 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the street and was not in a cross walk when the accident happened. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

The eastbound lanes of the 3100 block of Holland Road are shut down as police investigate.

Eastbound 3100 blk of Holland Rd at Buckner Blvd shut down due to vehicle/pedestrian crash. More to follow. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 12, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.