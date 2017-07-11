Community urges city council to address Booker T. Washington HS concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The community is calling on the City of Norfolk to address growing concerns over Booker T. Washington High School.

Members of the group Concerned Citizens for Booker T. Washington High School say their list of concerns includes mold, unreliable lighting and run-down athletic fields.

The topic came up again Tuesday at a city council meeting.

“We are very concerned about our students being there unable to breathe appropriately,” said alumni Dr. Vivian Monroe-Hester. “Teachers are becoming sick… We want the city to support our school and our students.”

Norfolk Public Schools admits mold has been a concern inside the building, but they say air quality has been deemed safe.

The district says they welcome any private or city funding, adding they can’t make all the necessary repairs with their current budget.

