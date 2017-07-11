Authorities seeking info in 2013 Elizabeth City homicide case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Elizabeth City say they are close to a break in a 2013 missing persons case turned homicide.

Jovan Lee Morris — aka Petey Roc — was reported missing on July 6, 2013. He had been last seen the night before walking to his vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodstock II apartment complex in Elizabeth City.

Morris’ body was found a week later in a ditch on Florida Road, in the Pasquotank County area. The case was ruled a homicide, and authorities determined that Morris had been shot.

Investigators from Pasquotank, Elizabeth City and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have been working the case since that time.

Police say investigators feel they are close to a break in the case.

Anyone with information regarding Morris’ death can call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or Lt. Brent McKecuen, with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, at 252-339-1922.