Audience: Molly Malloy Smith Golf Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – Skin cancer claimed Molly Malloy Smith at the young age of 46, but her love of the outdoors and her community live on through a golf tournament organized by her parents. All money raised will benefit the Duke Cancer Institute. There’s still time to register your team for this special event.

2nd Annual Molly Smith Malloy Memorial Golf Tournament

Friday at 1 p.m.

Chesapeake Golf Club

1201 Clubhouse Dr.

Benefits the Duke Cancer Institute

To register or find out how to get involved, call (919) 385-3120.