America’s Got Talent honors local doctor, musician killed in crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — America’s Got Talent paid tribute Tuesday to a local doctor turned viral music sensation who died after an accident last month.
Before Dr. Brandon Rogers was able to step into the limelight on national television, he was involved in a tragic accident in Maryland. According to the police report, Rogers was a passenger in a car that veered off the road and crashed into a tree. He died from his injuries.
Local doctor and viral musician tragically killed in car crash
Rogers was 29 years old. Family and friends remember him as being gentle, humble and soulful.
On Tuesday, America’s Got Talent aired Dr. Rogers’ audition on WAVY-TV 10.
Many celebrities along with doctors at Riverside Brentwood Medical Center, where Rogers worked, are remembering the doctor gone too soon.
Dr. Rogers was invited to sing with Boyz II Men in Las Vegas. After learning of his passing, the group took to Instagram to remember the doctor writing, “Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a doctor and even on the music world.”
Today our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers. A few moths back we brought this young man out to the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas to perform with us. He was great all 3 nights! Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer! Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a Doctor and even on the music world. A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely missed. May God Bless, keep and comfort your family in this difficult time.
Dr. Rogers was working on a diabetes care project at Riverside Brentwood. The hospital will move forward with it in his honor.
Dr. Rogers’ brother also posted on Instagram remembering his sibling after his passing: