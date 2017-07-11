America’s Got Talent honors local doctor, musician killed in crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — America’s Got Talent paid tribute Tuesday to a local doctor turned viral music sensation who died after an accident last month.

Before Dr. Brandon Rogers was able to step into the limelight on national television, he was involved in a tragic accident in Maryland. According to the police report, Rogers was a passenger in a car that veered off the road and crashed into a tree. He died from his injuries.

Rogers was 29 years old. Family and friends remember him as being gentle, humble and soulful.

On Tuesday, America’s Got Talent aired Dr. Rogers’ audition on WAVY-TV 10.

On June 11, Brandon Rogers tragically passed away in a car accident. At the request of his family, we share his audition with you. pic.twitter.com/LNkNGYgvJH — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 12, 2017

Many celebrities along with doctors at Riverside Brentwood Medical Center, where Rogers worked, are remembering the doctor gone too soon.

Dr. Rogers was invited to sing with Boyz II Men in Las Vegas. After learning of his passing, the group took to Instagram to remember the doctor writing, “Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a doctor and even on the music world.”

Dr. Rogers was working on a diabetes care project at Riverside Brentwood. The hospital will move forward with it in his honor.

🎵🎵 "That's What I Like" – @BrunoMars #24KMagic …🗣 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on May 18, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Dr. Rogers’ brother also posted on Instagram remembering his sibling after his passing:

I can't respond to everyone (too heartbreaking) but I did want to thank EVERYONE for their prayers and condolences. It really does mean so much to me and my family….. I lost my best friend yesterday 😔, but to see all the lives he's touched brings joy to my heart. A post shared by Danni Rogers (@dannirogers) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT