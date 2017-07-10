Water main break prompts boil water advisory for Edenton residents

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A water main break in Edenton is affecting water service for some residents.

The main break on West Queen Street at Filbert’s Creek is causing some customers to experience periods of low water pressure and water outages.

Officials say the water main break has been isolated and system pressure is being restored. System-wide pressure is expected to be restored some time Monday afternoon.

Periods of low or no water pressure increases the potential for bacteria to get into the system, so residents are advised to boil all water used for human consumption once water is restored. That includes water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and any food prep. You can also use bottled water.

Boiling water vigorously for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms.