Virginia-themed beer cans part of special packaging from Budweiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is being featured on new special packaging from Budweiser this summer.

Budweiser said in a news release that 11 states will be featured in the summer bottles — celebrating the 11 local Budweiser breweries around the country. The series is a slight variation on Budweiser’s recent America-themed summer cans.

Ricardo Marques, vice president of Budweiser, said in a statement last week, “Since 1876, Budweiser has been proudly brewed across America, and this summer, we’re inviting local consumers to raise a cold one with us.”

A few regular features on Budweiser cans will be altered for the packaging. For example, the “King of Beers” slogan seen on Budweiser cans will be swapped out in favor of the states’ motto.

“Anheuser-Busch Inc.” and the AB initials will be replaced with the states’ nickname and initials.

This means the Virginia-themed can will don the words, “Thus Always to Tyrants” — which is translated from the Latin phrase “Sic semper tyrannis” seen on the Virginia state flag and seal.

The cans will be on sale from July through September.

A special tour of Budweiser’s Williamsburg brewery is being offered in mid-September.

The packaging will feature the following states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.