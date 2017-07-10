Virginia Beach robbery suspect out on bond after new charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A robbery suspect who was out on bond when he was charged with another robbery has been granted bond again.

Davin McClenney was charged after police say he robbed a 7-Eleven on Kellam Road last month. McClenney is recovering at Virginia Beach General Hospital. He has been here since June 24 — the night police say he robbed the 7-11.

McClenney was shot by the clerk, a source told 10 On Your Side. Court records show he stole $86.

10 On Your Side learned McClenney was out on bond for a robbery charge in 2016. Police say he had broken into a doctor’s home in Bay Colony, held him at gunpoint and stole $600. He was arrested a couple days later.

McClenney sat in jail for months until a judge granted bond in December. Prosecutors argued he should have stayed behind bars.

Since the alleged robbery at 7-Eleven in June, McClenney has been in custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, a judge granted McClenney a $2,500 bond.

When 10 On Your Side found out, we wanted to know how he was able to get bond? Jason marks went to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for answers.

Deputies have been stationed outside McClenney’s hospital room and taxpayers were footing the bill for his medical care. We’re told deputies are no longer guarding him at the hospital and he is responsible for paying his own medical bills.

Prosecutors say there are conditions of his bond. They will now have access to monitor his medical progress and should he be released from the hospital, his bond will be revoked and he will be taken back into custody by deputies.

10 On Your Side asked McClenney for an interview but he declined our request.

McClenney’s trial date for the 2016 robbery is still scheduled Aug. 8. He is now scheduled to have a preliminary hearing for this latest robbery charge Aug. 25.