MAPLE, N.C. (WAVY) — A WAVY captured amazing video Monday of an early morning twister in a northeast North Carolina community.

The twister was captured as few bands of showers and storms moved across northeast North Carolina. WAVY viewer Samantha Page said it was behind Ralph’s store in Maple.‎

It is unconfirmed if the twister caught on camera was a tornado or a waterspout.

