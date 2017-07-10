Touring the future USS Gerald R. Ford

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future USS Gerald R. Ford cost nearly $13 billion and took more than eight years to construct.

On Monday, members of the media will get their first look at what will be the Navy’s first new carrier to join the fleet since the USS George H. W. Bush in 2009.

The Gerald R. Ford — named for the nation’s 38th president — was delivered to the Navy after completing sea trials in the spring. Commissioning for the Ford has been scheduled for July 22.

This new super-carrier is nuclear-powered, and features a larger flight deck as well as electromagnetic catapults. Around 2,600 sailors will serve aboard the Ford, which is 600 fewer than the Nimitz-class carriers.

The Navy says the Ford is expected to be operational in 2020.

Look for more coverage of the tour later today.