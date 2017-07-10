Touring the future USS Gerald R. Ford

WAVY News Staff Published: Updated:
170414-N-WZ792-007 NORFOLK, Va. (April 14, 2017) - The future USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after returning from Builder's Sea Trials and seven days underway. During this initial at-sea period, Ford's crew, representatives from Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding, the Navy's CVN 78 Program Office, the Navy's Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair and various technical subject matter experts demonstrated many of the ship's key systems. Primary risk reduction objectives were successfully met, and, as is typical with sea trials, the Navy and shipbuilder learned a great deal about the ship's performance during the extensive testing. Analysis continues, and any identified corrective actions will be addressed. CVN 78 remains on track to conduct Acceptance Trials and delivery to the Navy this spring. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future USS Gerald R. Ford cost nearly $13 billion and took more than eight years to construct.

On Monday, members of the media will get their first look at what will be the Navy’s first new carrier to join the fleet since the USS George H. W. Bush in 2009.

Gallery: Future USS Ford returns from sea trials

The Gerald R. Ford — named for the nation’s 38th president — was delivered to the Navy after completing sea trials in the spring. Commissioning for the Ford has been scheduled for July 22.

This new super-carrier is nuclear-powered, and features a larger flight deck as well as electromagnetic catapults. Around 2,600 sailors will serve aboard the Ford, which is 600 fewer than the Nimitz-class carriers.

The Navy says the Ford is expected to be operational in 2020.

Look for more coverage of the tour later today.