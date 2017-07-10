Tornado warning issued for Dare County, near Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A tornado warning has been issued for Dare County — in the area of Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk — until 11:30 a.m.
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor says there have been multiple reports of waterspouts that could move offshore.
Take cover if you are in the area.
The reported waterspouts in Dare County came hours after a WAVY viewer captured video of a twister in the Currituck County area.
It is unconfirmed whether the Currituck-area twister was a waterspout or tornado.