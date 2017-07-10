Tornado warning issued for Dare County, near Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A tornado warning has been issued for Dare County — in the area of Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk — until 11:30 a.m.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor says there have been multiple reports of waterspouts that could move offshore.

Take cover if you are in the area.

Waterspout Dare County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Zach Hinson took this photo in Nags Head, N.C. the morning of July 10, 2017 Zach Hinson took this photo in Nags Head, N.C. the morning of July 10, 2017 Zach Hinson took this photo in Nags Head, N.C. the morning of July 10, 2017 This image provided by a WAVY viewer was taken from the Wright Memorial Bridge. Photo courtesy: ReportIt@WAVY.com

The reported waterspouts in Dare County came hours after a WAVY viewer captured video of a twister in the Currituck County area.

It is unconfirmed whether the Currituck-area twister was a waterspout or tornado.

Not seeing any well defined rotation, but waterspouts were confirmed by weather spotters. pic.twitter.com/Y2kIH8230r — Ashley Baylor WAVY (@Ash_Baylor) July 10, 2017