Special Report: Parking ticket Hot Spots

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Parking officials in Norfolk and Virginia Beach write tens of thousands of tickets each year.

10 On Your Side is investigating where you’re more likely to get slapped with a violation.

Norfolk brought in more than $2 million last year in parking tickets and other street citations.

Bart Neu, Norfolk parking director, said, “We educate the customers, so if they make a mistake, let’s talk and we’ll figure out what you did wrong so it doesn’t happen again.”

Our investigation shows drivers who parked in the central downtown business district got hit the hardest.

Virginia Beach ticketed people more than half a million dollars at the Oceanfront and Town Center.

Virginia Beach’s parking manager, Robert Fries, said, “Curb parking is really important to the local businesses here so we try to enforce the two-hour time restriction to turn the spaces over so they have more customers in those space.”

Both cities say there are plenty of spaces to park, and plenty of options to pay, so why do so many people get tickets?

