WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A small fire damaged a home undergoing repairs in Williamsburg Monday morning, officials say.

Williamsburg Fire Chief Pat Dent says a passerby reported the fire around 6:41 a.m. Crews arrived on scene four minutes to find a small fire at the back of the house.

The house is not occupied and no one was injured, according to Dent.

Dent says the house was being repaired from a previous fire.

The cause of Monday’s fire is under investigation.