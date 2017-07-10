Marcus Vick indicted on drug possession charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted Marcus Vick on a drug charge Monday.

Vick, a Hampton Roads native and former Virginia Tech quarterback, is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested in October 2016 after police received a drug complaint.

According to police, an officer smelled marijuana coming from an apartment on Radius Way. The odor got stronger after a man, later identified as Vick, opened the door. Officers detained Vick and four others inside the apartment. It was later determined that the apartment was Vick’s.

According to an arrest warrant, an officer found a small baggie of “Molly” and a bag of suspected crack cocaine in Vick’s room.

