11-year-old shot taking out trash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Newport News.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Once on scene, officers found the child with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

The boy was reportedly taking out the trash when he was hit by gunfire. Police say it’s not clear at this time if the child has a life-threatening injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.