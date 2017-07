PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured Monday night in a stabbing, Portsmouth police say.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of High Street at 6:18 p.m.

Medics took the victim to the hospital with non life-threatening, but serious injuries.

Police say a woman was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing.

