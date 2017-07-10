Marches planned in multiple Hampton Roads cities tonight

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several marches are planned tonight across Hampton Roads cities, according to the group BlackLivesMatter757.

Group members tell 10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly this is not their event and they are transferring energy into an organization called “IAmTheChangeTODAY.”

On Facebook, the event is called “#ShutDown757 Unity March.” There are planned marches set to begin at 7:57 p.m. on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, Granby Street in Norfolk, the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach and High Street in Portsmouth.

Organizers said this will be a large peaceful event with music, art, information on voter registration and rights restoration. They said they were affected by the death of Philando Castile — an African-American man killed by a Minnesota police officer last year during a traffic stop. However, Monday’s marches are focused specifically on the Hampton Roads community.

“We’re going to have people that have all different initiatives and they will be asking every citizen of the 757, ‘How can you be the change in your community?'” organizer JaPharii Jones said. “Asking everybody to do what they can in the community to help the community. If it’s one hour out of the year, if you can do soup kitchen, if you can do vets help, whatever you’re passionate about.”

Some on the event’s Facebook page said they support the movement, but not shutting down cities and keeping people from trying to go home. Other commenters wrote posts threatening the marchers.

Officials in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton and Newport News said no one has applied for a permit for this event.

A march organizer said they have spoken with members of law enforcement in some of the cities.

Police across Hampton Roads told 10 On Your Side that they are aware and prepared for the event.

The Newport News Police Department said in a statement that “officers will be on hand to ensure a peaceful First Amendment demonstration and are prepared to manage and coordinate traffic flow in order to provide for the safety of the demonstrators, as well as the public.”

Hampton police said they will step up patrols in the area to “facilitate those wishing to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights as well as to accommodate motorists traveling in and about the city’s roadways.”

The Norfolk Police Department released the following statement about the march:

From time to time, NPD becomes aware of first amendment marches promoted on social media or other similar outlets. In this particular case, we have an unknown amount of people participating in an event in several Hampton Roads cities. Our job is to maintain order and ensure the participants have the ability to exercise their first amendment right. Most importantly, the safety and security of not only the possible participants, but the general public is at the forefront of our focus. The Norfolk Police Department has been in contact with event organizers and will continue to monitor the situation as appropriate.”

Monday’s marches mark one year since supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement held demonstrations in several cities and gathered on Interstate 264 at the Downtown Tunnel, blocking all traffic.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates on this story as it develops.