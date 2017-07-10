FAA facility evacuation prompts delays at ORF, other airports

LEESBURG, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Flights into several airports are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Virginia.

The FAA has slowed flights into and out of Norfolk International Airport. Steve Sterling, a spokesperson for ORF, says the evacuation has closed the airspace near Washington, D.C. He wasn’t sure of the perimeter of the closure, but said the issue has affected several flights at Norfolk International.

Sterling says he doesn’t expect flights to be back in air anytime soon. Airlines are re-booking passengers. You can check on your flight status at Norfolk International online here.

Flights into Richmond International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport have also been impacted.

The FAA says in a statement Monday that fumes from construction work got into the control room at a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area. The facility was ordered evacuated by local fire officials around 6:40 p.m. and the FAA is working to ventilate the facility.

The FAA says that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights to handle and handed off airborne flights to other traffic control facilities.

