GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after hitting several trees during a car crash Sunday evening in Gloucester County.

Virginia State Police say Dove Roger, 52, was driving a 1992 Chevy Blazer on U.S. Route 17 — near Cannon Way — when he lost control, ran off the road and into a median, and hit several trees.

Rogers was taken to Walter Reed Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Roger was not wearing his seatbelt, and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor.