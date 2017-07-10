Dominion Energy announces first mid-Atlantic offshore wind project

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy has announced plans to move forward with a wind energy project off the shores of Virginia Beach.

Dominion says it has signed a deal with Denmark-based DONG Energy to build two turbines at a site 27 miles off the coast Virginia Beach, on a site leased by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. The newly named Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project is expected to begin immediately and is expected to be installed by the end of 2020.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Farrell were in attendance for Monday’s announcement at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal. WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox is also there. Watch his live coverage beginning at Midday.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement in response to today’s announcement of Virginia’s first offshore wind project.

Governor McAuliffe and our administration have worked urgently to reduce our carbon footprint and invest in renewable energy to protect our Commonwealth for generations to come. Today’s announcement of two wind turbines’ construction off the coast of Virginia Beach is a promising step forward. I look forward to seeing the project move forward, and I will continue to advocate for diversifying Virginia’s energy economy in the years to come.”