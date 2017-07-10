Careless cooking blamed for Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A fire displaced a family of four from their home in Hampton Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Algonquin Road at 2:40 p.m. for a reported kitchen fire. The two adults and two children who live there were inside when the fire broke out, but they all made it out safely before firefighters arrived. The home had working smoke alarms, according to fire officials.

Investigators determined careless cooking caused the fire.

Although the home sustained minor fire, smoke and water damage to the kitchen, the residents were displaced and The Red Cross is assisting them.