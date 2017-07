PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from The Salvation Army of Hampton Roads. They were here today to tell us about their Christmas in July Red Kettle Challenge along with fun-holiday themed programs and activities. Captain Bill McKinley discussed important details concerning these events. Both functions will take place at the Kroc Center this week.

Kroc Center Hampton Roads

Christmas In July

Today – Friday

1401 Ballentine Blvd – Norfolk

HamptonRoadsKroc.org

(757) 622-5762