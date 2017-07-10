24th Annual American Music Festival Lineup Announced

The lineup for this year’s American Music Festival has just been released and it’s full of bands for concertgoers to rock out to!

Five major headline bands will grace the 5th Street Main Stage at the Oceanfront between September 1 and 3, including 311, Rebelution, Michael Franti & Spearhead, 3 Doors Down and The Wallflowers.

Music lovers can buy tickets beginning July 14 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Whether concertgoers want to attend all three days or just one, there are tons of ticket options to choose from. Check out a schedule of events and ticket prices below:

Friday, September 1st

5th Street Main Stage – Showtime 6:30 p.m./Doors Open 5 p.m.

311

Big Something

17th Street DQ Grill & Chill Park – Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Vertical Horizon

24th Street Park – Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Artist TBA

31st Street Park – Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Artist TBA

Saturday, September 2nd

5th Street Main Stage – Showtime 6:30 p.m./Doors Open 5 p.m.

Rebelution

Michael Franti & Spearhead

17th Street DQ Grill & Chill Park – Showtime 6:30 p.m.

Artist TBA

24th Street Park – Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Artist TBA

31st Street Park – Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Little River Band

Sunday, September 3rd

5th Street Main Stage – Showtime 6:30 p.m./Doors Open: 5 p.m.

3 Doors Down

The Wallflowers

Toyota Rock ‘n’ Roll Concert Series Stage – Showtime TBA

(On the beach between 16th and 17th Streets)

Sister Hazel

17th Street DQ Grill & Chill Park – Showtime 6:30 p.m.

Artist TBA

24th Street Park – Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

31st Street Park – Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Guava Jam

Tickets:

Single-day tickets – $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Preferred Viewing tickets – $40 in advance, $45 day of show

Sit directly in front of the 5th Street Main Stage and also get access to beer and wine concessions.

Three-day general admission passes – $40

Early bird three-day general admission passes – $20 until July 31, then $40

VIP Experience passes – $199

Sit directly in front of the Main Stage on all three days of the event, eat hors d’oeuvres, use VIP-only restrooms and get two free beers or wine.

Single-day VIP Experience passes – $99

Early bird VIP passes – $60 per day, $150 for all three shows

Early bird Preferred Viewing tickets – $30 per day, $60 for all three shows

The 24th American Music Festival is sponsored by the City of Virginia Beach, Bud Light, Landshark, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Michelob, Coca-Cola, 7-11, Diamond Resorts, Gold Key/PHR, Eastern Truck & Accessories, Bathfitter, Leaf Filter, Ferguson Enterprises, GEICO, RNDC and Papa John’s.

For more information, visit BeachStreetUSA.com.