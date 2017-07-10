20 years later, murder of woman in Kill Devil Hills remains unsolved

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are still searching for whoever killed Denise Johnson 20 years ago in Kill Devil Hills.

On July 13, 1997, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Norfolk Street. They found Johnson, 33, inside. They got her out of the home to try to resuscitate her. Once outside, first responders discovered Johnson had been stabbed.

According to the state’s final autopsy report, Johnson had been stabbed in the neck. She had defensive wounds as well, which suggest that she fought back. Ultimately, she died from a combination of loss of blood and smoke inhalation.

Authorities collected 59 pieces of evidence at the scene. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped process the crime scene and the FBI was enlisted to create a criminal profile of the killer.

Johnson was last seen at a convenience store near Avalon Drive. She was with a young, blond female, who stood between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police say that woman has never come forward and has never been identified.

Officials say advancement in forensic science have allowed for investigators to reexamine evidence collected during the original investigation. Police are collaborating with federal and state agencies on how to best proceed with the evidence collected from the scene.

If you have any information about this case, police are encouraging you to come forward. You can reach out to the police department at 252-449-5337 or submit an anonymous tip at 252-473-3111 or 800-745-2746.