Union reaches tentative deal with Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – A steelworkers’ union that represents nearly 10,000 workers at the Newport News shipyard has reached a tentative deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

United Steelworkers Local 8888 said Sunday morning that the deal with Huntington Ingalls Industries – the parent company of Newport News Shipbuilding – will increase wages, improve pensions and contain health care costs.

The new deal, if approved by the rank-and-file, will last for more than four years. The current contract was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The local represents 9,700 workers at the shipyard.

Newport News Shipbuilding, which builds aircraft carriers and submarines, employs about 20,000 people and is Virginia’s largest industrial employer.