Steelworkers reach tentative contract agreement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- United Steelworkers Local 8888 has reached a tentative agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries on a new collective bargaining agreement covering Newport News Building employees.

The tentative agreement would would increase wages, improve pensions, contain health care costs and bolster promotional opportunities.

The union’s old contract was set to expire today at midnight. The new proposed agreement was finalized Saturday night and will cover 52 months.

Members of Local 8888 will get their first detailed report on the tentative agreement this afternoon at a members-only meeting at the Hampton University Convocation Center, starting at 1 pm. The Bargaining Committee of Local 8888 will recommend ratification of the new pact.

The union will hold a secret ballot vote for members-only to ratify or reject the proposed contract.

USW Local 8888 represents 9,700 workers at the shipyard.