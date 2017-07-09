Police chase ends in crash in Surry County

SURRY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies arrested a suspect after the lead them on a chase, early Sunday morning.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 600 block of Colonial Trail for speeding. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

The vehicle turned left on route 31 and continued south at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then turned on New Design Road traveling towards Surry County High School. After passing the school the vehicle turned right on Loafers Oak Road where the vehicle crashed.

The driver of the vehicle, Tavarris Williams, was wanted out of Georgia. He is facing the following charges:

Possession of a control substance schedule I or II drug

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a control substance schedule I or II drug

Possession of a firearm while a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Felony eluding a law enforcement officer

Possession of marijuana

Drive while suspended or revoked

Reckless driving

Contribute to the delinquency of a minor

Williams is currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail on no bond.