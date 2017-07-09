Norfolk-bound Amtrak train collides with vehicle; 1 dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is at the scene of a fatal train accident in Richmond’s south side.

Richmond Police have confirmed that one person is dead as a result of the incident which happened before 7 p.m. at the train tracks in the 1700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. This is at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and East Belt Boulevard.

8News Reporter Aaron Thomas described the scene in a Facebook LIVE video. In the video, Thomas said that it appears that a large portion of the front of the vehicle detached from the rest of it during the collision.

The Richmond crash team is currently investigating to determine what happened.

8News has reached out to Richmond Police and Amtrak and is waiting to learn more information about the incident.

