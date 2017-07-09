Lightning strike starts townhouse fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach fire crews are investigating a late night fire they say was caused by a lightning strike.

Crews responded to a home in the 800 block of Cambridge Drive around 11:45 Saturday night.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the roof line. They evacuated the adjoining houses and began to put out the blaze. The fire was contained to the attic and put out just after midnight.

There were no injuries reported. One resident was displaced.

